Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in 'birthday suit' as birthday picture goes viral

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow brought in her birthday in style.

The now 48-year-old actress posted a nude picture on Instagram and wrote, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop 's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

The picture instantly became viral as fans and colleagues from the industry started commenting on her picture.

While Gwyneth looks intensely stunning as she bares it all, what took the cake was her daughter’s reaction. Gwyneth’s daughter, Apple commented, “MOM”. The comment has now garnered nearly 10000 likes on the picture.

Apple is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.