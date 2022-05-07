Grammy winning singer Jon Batiste tested positive for Covid-19

Grammy-winning singer Jon Batiste has tested positive for Covid-19. Batiste's diagnosis comes days after his appearance at the star-studded Met Gala 2022 event.



On Thursday, the musician shared that he and his team has tested positive for the covid-19 virus on his Instagram account. Following his diagnosis, he would not appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has also postponed his Symphony performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“Hey family, I woke up yesterday and tested positive for COVID-19,” He wrote alongside the video of him playing the symphony. “To keep my family, my friends and our loyal fans safe, I will be absent from @colbertlateshow and will also unfortunately have to postpone the premiere of AMERICAN SYMPHONY at Carnegie Hall which – as many of you know – I have been working on for years.”



''I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon!,'' he concludes his message.

He was set to perform at the Carnegie Hall on May 7, but as of now, no new update about his symphony performance has been shared.



The singer who was quite a social media user was continuously sharing the updates with his fans and followers from the preparation of the event.



Meanwhile, Jon is all set to make his feature acting debut with ‘The Color Purple’.