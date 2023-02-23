From thriller to drama, here are 10 best Korean movies to watch on Netflix

Korean cinema has gained a lot of popularity in recent years and there are many Korean movies available on Netflix. Korean movies often have unique and original storylines that differ from Hollywood movies. Korean filmmakers have a reputation for creating movies that are unpredictable and thought-provoking, which sets them apart from other movies.

Korean movies are also known for their high production values, with filmmakers putting a lot of attention into the details of the film. This has helped Korean movies to gain a reputation for being visually stunning and well-made.

With the rise of Korean pop culture (K-Pop) and Korean dramas (K-Dramas), there has been an increasing interest in Korean movies. Fans of K-Pop and K-Dramas have been exposed to Korean movies and have helped to popularize them outside of Korea.

Here are some recommendations:

1. Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a 2019 South Korean dark comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film follows a poor family, the Kims, who gradually infiltrate the lives of a wealthy family, the Parks, through a series of deceptions and schemes. As the Kims become more and more involved in the Parks' lives, the film explores themes of social class, inequality, and greed.

2. Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean zombie horror film directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The film follows a group of passengers aboard a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, who must fight for their survival when a mysterious virus breaks out, turning people into zombies.

Train to Busan received critical acclaim for its intense action sequences, well-drawn characters, and its portrayal of human nature in times of crisis. The film's fast-paced plot and impressive special effects were also highly praised.

3. Okja (2017)

Okja is a 2017 South Korean-American action-adventure film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film tells the story of a young girl named Mija who goes on a journey to rescue her genetically-engineered super pig, Okja, from a multinational corporation that seeks to exploit Okja for its meat products.

The film premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was released worldwide on Netflix. It received positive reviews for its combination of social commentary and family-friendly adventure, and was praised for its ability to deliver a powerful message without being overly preachy.

4. The Wailing (2016)

The Wailing is a 2016 South Korean horror film directed by Na Hong-jin. The film follows a police officer investigating a mysterious illness that has swept through a rural village, causing its inhabitants to turn into violent killers. As the investigation deepens, the officer begins to suspect that a supernatural force may be behind the outbreak.

5. Burning (2018)

Burning is a 2018 South Korean mystery drama film directed by Lee Chang-dong, based on the short story "Barn Burning" by Haruki Murakami. The film follows the story of a young man named Jong-su, who becomes involved with a woman named Hae-mi, who he knew from his childhood. Hae-mi then disappears and Jong-su becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to her.

6. A Taxi Driver (2017)

A Taxi Driver is a 2017 South Korean historical drama film directed by Jang Hoon, based on the true story of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. The film follows the story of a taxi driver named Man-seob, who takes a German reporter to cover the protests in Gwangju, South Korea. As they witness the brutal suppression of the protests by the military government, Man-seob becomes determined to help the people of Gwangju and the two men risk their lives to bring the truth to the world.

7. The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden is a 2016 South Korean erotic psychological thriller film directed by Park Chan-wook, based on the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters. The film is set in 1930s Korea and follows a young Korean woman named Sook-hee who is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress named Lady Hideko. However, Sook-hee is not what she seems, and as she becomes involved in a complex scheme with a con man, the lives of all involved are thrown into turmoil.

8. The Call (2020)

The Call is a 2020 South Korean thriller film directed by Lee Chung-hyun. The film follows the story of a woman named Seo-yeon who moves into her family's home in the countryside and discovers an old cordless phone. When she answers a call on the phone, she connects with a woman named Young-sook who is living in the same house but 20 years in the past. The two women develop a strange bond, but things take a dark turn when Seo-yeon realizes that her actions in the present are affecting the life of Young-sook in the past.

9. The Silenced (2015)

The Silenced is a 2015 South Korean mystery horror film directed by Lee Hae-young. The film is set in a girls' boarding school in 1938, during the Japanese occupation of Korea, and follows a young girl named Ju-ran who is sent to the school after her father's death. Ju-ran soon discovers that the school is hiding a dark secret and that something sinister is happening to the girls.

10. Forgotten (2017)

Forgotten is a 2017 South Korean mystery thriller film directed by Zhang Hang-jun. The film follows Jin-seok, a young man who is kidnapped and returns to his family with no memory of what happened to him. Jin-seok becomes increasingly convinced that something is not right, and as he investigates his past, he uncovers a web of lies and deception that threaten to destroy him and his family.