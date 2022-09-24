From 'Khufiya' to 'Soup': Check out all the trailers released at Netflix Tudum event

The much-awaited global event 'Tudum' is back with a bevvy of new shows, films, first look and trailers that will be released on the streaming platform in the upcoming few months.

Taking the excitement a notch higher, Netflix dropped a bunch of new stuff that all the moviegoers have been waiting for - from the interesting heist tale 'Chor Nikal ke Bhaga' starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal to the dark, mysterious & tense drama like 'Khufiya' starring Tabu, 'Scoop', and Hansal Mehta's 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

Not only this, but Netflix has also released a teaser of a documentary based on the fairytale wedding of superstar lady Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan.

Scroll to check out the all-new trailer released at the event.

Soup:

Star cast: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The official synopsis reads, “In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga:

Star cast: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal

Directed by Ajay Singh, it's a story of a young couple played by Yami and Sunny, who are trying to do a big heist on a flight. However, everything goes wrong when the plane gets hijacked.

Monica, O My Darling





Star cast: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie.



The makers dropped the first teaser of Vasan Bala's whodunnit drama featuring Rajkummar playing the role of Jayant, who is trying to do something big but gets trapped in some chaos.

Khufiya

Star cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi

Vishal Bharadwaj's thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere'. In the film, Tabu is playing the role an undercover raw agent, who is assigned to unveil a big secret mission.



Kathal:

Star cast: Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz.

After a long wait, the makers finally dropped the first trailer of the comedy-drama 'Kathal'. Set in a small town Moba, the comedy trailer showcases Sanya playing a young cop who is assigned to find a stolen jackfruit.

'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale:

The documentary is on south superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's fairy tale wedding. The teaser released shows a glimpse of their marriage held earlier this year and also shows Nayanthara and Vignesh preparing for their wedding talking about their relationship and the bond they share.

Qala:

Star cast: Swastika Mukherjee, Babil, Tripti Dimri and Amit Sial.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to make his debut with the period film 'Qala'. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, who had earlier directed the streaming movie `Bulbbul`.