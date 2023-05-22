Foo Fighters announce new drummer post death of Taylor Hawkins

In big news from the music circuit, Foo Fighters have announced a new drummer during a live stream event over the weekend. As most would expect, the new person is their veteran session man and longtime friend Josh Freese. Foo Fighters will soon be heading for a massive tour, their first without their original collaborator, drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died in Colombia last year on May 24.

During their recent livestream called "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts", Foo Fighters announced their new member. It started with them joking around with each other in the rehearsal room with their guitars on.

As part of their announcement, top three drummers first came in and said stuff like, “There’s a white Mercedes blocking my car” or “Hey I got the PF Changs!” or “I groomed your poodles for you” while the bandmembers said, “We’ll be right there!” and similar things. Cut to, we hear another voice as Josh Freese says, “Um… Excuse Me?!” Foo Fighters then look at Josh as he says, “Can we play a song or something?!” and then the band launches into songs from their new album, But Here We Are, which drops on June 2.

Foo Fighters officially have a new drummer !! Welcome Josh Freese !! pic.twitter.com/gcXGMGCV0H — Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) May 21, 2023

As they rehearsed and sang and had lots of fun on the live stream with fans, they recalled their early days as musicians. Josh spoke at length about playing for a band at Disneyland when he was 12. The band was apparently called Polo.