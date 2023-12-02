LIVE TV
Film set armorer in Baldwin shooting case pleads not guilty to unrelated gun charge

WION Web Team
Updated: Dec 02, 2023
main img

Photograph:(AP)

The recent firearm charge against Gutierrez-Reed dates back to an incident preceding her role as the armourer on the ill-fated movie Rust. Court records suggest a witness reported her carrying a firearm upon entering a downtown Santa Fe bar.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor involved in the tragic shooting incident on the set of Rust that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, recently pled not guilty to a charge of carrying a gun into a Santa Fe bar in a separate case.

Originally scheduled for an arraignment next week, Gutierrez-Reed's legal team opted to waive her appearance, according to a state courts spokesperson. The move was confirmed on Friday, prompting queries seeking comment from her attorneys, which remained unanswered at the time of reporting.

Amidst these legal battles, Gutierrez-Reed also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering relating to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the Rust set in October 2021.

In preparation for the upcoming trial, special prosecutors have issued subpoenas, targeting documents from Rust producers and seeking any audio and video recordings held by a Los Angeles film production company, particularly those involving Alec Baldwin on set or discussing the film.

Legal analysts have speculated on the potential use of materials uncovered in Gutierrez-Reed's case should a grand jury indict Baldwin. While prosecutors have expressed intent to present evidence against Baldwin regarding the fatal shooting on set, the timeline for this process remains unclear. Grand jury proceedings operate with secrecy, devoid of public access, as defence counsel presents evidence without immediate vetting.

The unfolding legal complexities continue to shadow the aftermath of the tragic incident, leaving questions unanswered and legal avenues yet to be fully navigated. The intertwined nature of these cases further underscores the complexities surrounding accountability and responsibility in film production safety.

(With inputs from agencies)

Kirtika Katira

