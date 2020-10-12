Elton John is now releasing his old, never-heard-before tracks this November

Elton John is releasing his never-heard-before title from 1968. The track will be a part of his 8-disc collection Elton: Jewel Box that will release on November 13.

A preview shared features Elton John’s lost 1968 tune ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’. It comes with a new animated video.

The preview was released with a press release: “The title track of an unreleased debut album, this track captures Elton and Bernie in full 60s psychedelic mode. Recorded and produced at the DJM studios, the same building that housed the Beatles’ publishing company, Northern Songs, the song is an affectionate nod to Sgt Pepper and the era.”

The 8-disc collection Elton: Jewel Box also features ‘Les Aveux’, ‘Stone’s Throw from Hurtin’, ‘(Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket’, a demo of ‘Sing Me No Sad Songs’ and ‘Snow Queen’.

Elton: Jewel Box begins with John’s 1965 work in his early band Bluesology and goes all the way to his Academy Award-winning song ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me’ from the soundtrack of his 2019 biopic ‘Rocketman’. There are 148 songs in total and several of them have never been released or even bootlegged prior to this box.