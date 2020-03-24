Ellen Degeneres calls up Michelle Obama to ask how her quarantined life is going

Self-Isolation can be a boring and TV chat host Ellen Degeneres has made it pretty obvious on social media that she is not a fan of this new lifestyle that the world has adopted amid coronavirus.



The chat show host recently called up friend and former US first lady Michelle Obama for a five minute chat and asked how the Obamas are spending time in self-quarantine.



Michelle revealed that the couple's two daughters Sasha and Malia are also back home as their colleges have shifted to online classes.



" “We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call,” she said.



“We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we’ve also got a little Netflix and chillin’ happening.”

Michelle Obama also gave her take to on how to find silver linings where it is possible.



"On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she said.

“It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health ... we can do with a lot less, and I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand … be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

“Now we’re just happy that we’re together. That everybody is healthy and safe," she further added.