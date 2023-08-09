Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to play the new Don in Don 3, watch teaser here

It's finally official. Ranveer Singh is going to herald a new era in the popular Don franchise. The first teaser announcing Ranveer as the new Don was unveiled on Wednesday by actor-filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar. There have been speculations about Ranveer's casting for some weeks now. Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don. SRK had played the titular role in Don and Don 2- both helmed by Farhan Akhtar.



The new teaser introduces Ranveer to the franchise and its loyal fans. Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote, “A New Era Begins #Don3.” He also tagged the writer-director duo Pushkar Gayatri in his tweet but the film will be directed by Farhan himself.



The teaser begins with Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in a high-rise building. He's wearing a leather jacket, leather boots and smokes a cigarette before facing the camera and introducing himself as Don. Much like his predecessors, the new Don too is being hunted by the authorities of 11 countries.



Earlier on Tuesday, Farhan had shared a note hinting at a new era of Don. The note read, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3."