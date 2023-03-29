Christina Aguilera was made to feel conscious of her body at the height of her fame

After being subjected to a lot of opinions about her body and sexuality, Christina Aguilera is finally taking it slow and living on her own terms. The singer revealed that she has finally taking ownership of her body.

"In this business, you're going to have a lot of opinions coming at you about your body, about your sexuality, what's too much, what's too little. A lot of it comes from male opinions and older businessmen's opinions, which should have nothing to do with your body and your self-image,” revealed Christina Aguilera while reflecting on her journey of accepting her body amid a toxic culture of always proving you’re a certain size or type. Embracing her sexuality, Christina opened up in an interview with a US magazine.

Christina started working at the young age of 7 as a performer in the Mickey Mouse Club. In hindsight, she feels that she was made to feel uneasy in her own body in the entertainment business. This, when she was rising to fame with hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants."

"I wasn't creatively giving messages that truly embodied who I was," she explained. "So my sophomore album was called Stripped. People always thought that had a sexual kind of connotation, but if anything, it was me speaking my truth of what it felt like to be me, embracing my body and being a woman outside of other people's ideals."

She said that her music was meant to celebrate "all different emotions of being a woman.”

"I've always wanted women to feel comfortable enough and safe enough to explore what it is that makes them feel good," she said. "Embracing sexuality to feel empowered and raw and out there, if that's the kind of woman that you want to be."

This quest for empowering women to make them comfortable in their own skin, Christina has now ventured into business. She is the co-founder and chief brand advisor of Playground, a women-owned lubricant brand focused on sexual health and wellbeing. "I like being a part of something that creates things that are not only pleasing but good for you and your vagina, which is the epicentre of everything for us. It's pleasure, but it can also be painful. It can be the birth of life. The vagina goes through a lot, so we gotta let it feel good. We got to make sure we pamper and nurture it,” Christina added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.