Christina Aguilera says 'yes' to TIME Studios documentary that will cover her rise to fame & personal life

On Sunday, Christina Aguilera's fans got a major reason to rejoice! At last, they will get a closer look into the American singer-songwriter's personal and professional life through a documentary film. And, it will be directed by none other than Ting Poo.

The five-time Grammy winner has reportedly partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation for an "intimate" documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal struggles.

The documentary promises to explore Aguilera's professional and personal life like never before and will include her own reflections on becoming a Disney star at a young age and then turning into a pop music sensation who is "fighting for creative freedom and gender equality". The documentary will also show her struggles as a mother.

"Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told," said Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios' Documentary Co-Head.

"Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world," director Ting Poo said. "I am truly honoured to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire."

Roc Nation's EVP of TV and Film Lori York said, "Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We're proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project."

The documentary will feature footage from the singer's personal archive and new recordings shot over the past one and a half years.