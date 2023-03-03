Christina Aguilera, 42, reveals she uses 'injectibles' for looking this young

We finally have Christina Aguilera’s secret for that flawless skin. The hit songstress revealed she uses “injectibles” to look this young. In an interview, Christina admitted, "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best.”

The 42-year-old singer said that using injectables make her feel more confident while helping her get a “natural look”. "We like expression, especially in my line of work. … I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

Christina, however, enjoys ageing. "Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," said the singer.

"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession. I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation. … What works for some people might not work for others,” revealed Christina.

The singer currently uses Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin. "Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup,” she said.