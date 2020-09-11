Bruce Sprinsteen releases song 'Letter To You', title track from his upcoming album

Bruce Springsteen released a video today for his new song ‘Letter To You’, the title track from the upcoming album that marks his return after four years performing with the E Street Band.

Bruce has collaborated once again with director Thom Zimny for the video. Bruce and Thom collaborated before on his 2018 Netflix adaptation of Springsteen on Broadway.

Releasing the song and video today, Springsteen said he loved both the “emotional nature” of the tune and “the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs.”

Watch it here:

He described the album’s five-day creation “one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The ‘Letter to You’ album is set to release on October 23. The album’s track list includes three previously unreleased 1970s compositions (“Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans”), along with nine recently written songs.