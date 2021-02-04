Britney Spears' social media manager addresses fans’ concerns over pop star's social media accounts

Amid her ongoing legal battle with her father over conservatorship, recently a new video of singer Britney Spears raised concern among her fans. Now, Cassie Petrey, Britney’s social media manager, is addressing fans’ concerns that the pop star doesn’t have full access to her social media accounts.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Petrey posted a series of messages that address her role as Briney’s social media manager and how much of Briney’s content is actually created by the singer. Her statement comes after fans took to social media expressing their worry that the pop star is being stifled not only from her conservatorship but also through her own social media accounts.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram>>>P,” confirmed Petrey in the post.“Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her.”

Petrey continued, expressing that Britney uses her team to facilitate her posts like any other celebrity and shut down that Britney has been posting clues or hints to fans alleging that she needs help of any sort.

“She has stated many times that she creates the post, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again. Britney is not‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram,” Petrey shared.





Petrey also confirmed that her social media work for the pop star has no correlation to her conservatorship.

Spears took to Instagram to share a one-minute long video dancing to 'Holy Grail,' which happens to be her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z's song.

Britney could be seen with heavy eye makeup in the video and wore a black turtleneck crop top and plaid shorts.

There has been a lot of scrutiny and concern over Britney Spears' mental health. Her family drama played out in a major way in 2020 after reports claimed she is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, resuming duties as her sole conservator. The pop star has been under a conservatorship for years.

Several fans started the #FreeBritney movement demanding the removal of Jamie Spears from his role as Spears conservator which the court has denied so far.