Brazilians say emotional goodbye to rock icon Rita Lee

Fans flocked to a Sao Paulo park Wednesday to say an emotional farewell to Brazil's "Queen of Rock," the trailblazing singer-songwriter Rita Lee, who died this week at age 75.

Brazil is holding three days of national mourning for the Latin Grammy-winning icon, who shot to fame in the 1960s with the legendary band Os Mutantes and captivated the country across a five-decade career with her rebellious spirit and irreverent songs on sex, love and freedom.

Standing in the rain, hundreds of fans joined a long line that formed early Wednesday outside the planetarium at Sao Paulo's Ibirapuera Park, where a public wake was held for Lee, as she had requested.

"She was a woman before her time, a genius," said 27-year-old fan Barbarhat Sueyassu.

"She's our biggest national symbol of women's rock," she told AFP.

Inside the planetarium dome, fans filed past Lee's simple brown coffin -- some in tears, some singing her songs.

Lee, a leading figure in the "Tropicalismo" movement that revolutionized Brazilian music amid the country's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

She died Monday at home in Sao Paulo, her family said.

With her eye-grabbing outfits, bright red hair and coloured sunglasses, Lee was a national fixture across the decades in Brazil, releasing more than 30 albums and racking up hits including "Ovelha Negra" (1975), "Mania de Voce" (1979) and "Lanca Perfume" (1980).