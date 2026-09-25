/SLB has unleashed a showgirl! Zeenat Aman reacts to Alia Bhatt’s first looks of Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is turning out to be one of the biggest cinematic highlights of 2027, with every single update sending fans into a frenzy.

Ever since the makers kicked off the poster reveals, the social media buzz has been practically unmatched. First came the intriguing look of Ranbir Kapoor that instantly set the tone, followed by Alia Bhatt’s bold and glamorous avatar, which has taken the internet by storm.

As fans and industry insiders continue to praise Alia’s stunning look, legendary actress Zeenat Aman, who's known as the original style icon of Indian cinema, took to Instagram to leave a sweet comment on Alia's post.

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Taking to the comments section of Alia Bhatt’s post, Zeenat Aman wrote: “Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl! ✨💜”

Coming from someone who set the standard for glamour and screen presence in Indian cinema, Zeenat Aman’s validation speaks volumes about the impact of Alia’s look. The poster presents Alia in an avatar unlike anything she has done before, combining a glamorous cabaret backdrop with the classic, detail-heavy magic that defines a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

With back-to-back poster reveals driving the hype, Love & War has effectively kept audiences hooked and eager to see what the visionary director pulls off next.