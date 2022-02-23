Watch: Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' releases its trailer

The hugely awaited Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' trailer is finally out.

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their journey. This interesting journey brought to life by Amitabh Bachchan will release theatrically on March 4, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Watch the trailer here:

It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.