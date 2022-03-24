Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor and her husband almost broke the internet earlier this week as they announced their pregnancy. On Wednesday they made their first public appearance in Mumbai post the announcement.



The couple attended Anand Ahuja's new store launch event along with several other Bollywood stars and members of the Kapoor family in attendance.

Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers. She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings. The baby bump and the pregnancy glow was hard to miss.



The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.



Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple spent their time between Delhi, London and Mumbai.