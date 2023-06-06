Shekhar Kapur is directing a sequel to Masoom! Here's what to expect
Story highlights
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is working on a sequel to his acclaimed 1983 film Masoom, titled Masoom... The New Generation. While specific details about the plot, studio, and cast remain unknown, this news is sure to generate excitement.
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is working on a sequel to his acclaimed 1983 film Masoom, titled Masoom... The New Generation. While specific details about the plot, studio, and cast remain unknown, this news is sure to generate excitement.
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is reportedly developing a sequel to his acclaimed 1983 film Masoom. As per Variety, the sequel is titled Masoom... The New Generation, but specific details regarding the plot, studio, and cast are currently not known. Masoom was Kapur's debut film. Written by Gulzar, the film was based on American author Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child. The novel was also adapted in Hollywood by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman in the same year. Masoom depicted the lives of a happily married couple and their two daughters, who experience upheaval when a boy arrives, revealing that he is the man's son from a previous affair. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar in the cast.
What to expect from Masoom... The New Generation?
While this is undeniably exciting news, we have no idea what to expect. The source material does not have a sequel, you see. We can say with near uncertainty that the new film will be only vaguely connected, if at all. We might see cameo performances by Shah and Azmi. Most likely it will be a fresh new story with similar themes. Kapur has shown a significant ability to explore complex emotional themes with finesse with Masoom and further along in his career. So the project, despite the paucity of information, looks worth waiting for.
Shekhar Kapur's glorious career
After establishing himself as a talented director with a unique storytelling style, Kapur embarked upon an enviable career. In 1987, he directed the iconic film Mr. India, which became a cult classic in Indian cinema. His next notable directorial work came with Bandit Queen in 1994. In 1999, he directed an international project in the form of the historical drama Elizabeth.
His latest was What's Love Got to Do with It?, which was released last year. The romantic comedy, starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, and Shabana Azmi, was a hit with both critics and audiences.
He is known for his visually stunning films, strong storytelling, and the ability to extract remarkable performances from his actors. Kapur's contribution to Indian and international cinema has solidified his place as one of the most accomplished and respected filmmakers of his generation.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.