Shekhar Kapur is directing a sequel to Masoom! Here's what to expect

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is reportedly developing a sequel to his acclaimed 1983 film Masoom. As per Variety, the sequel is titled Masoom... The New Generation, but specific details regarding the plot, studio, and cast are currently not known. Masoom was Kapur's debut film. Written by Gulzar, the film was based on American author Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child. The novel was also adapted in Hollywood by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman in the same year. Masoom depicted the lives of a happily married couple and their two daughters, who experience upheaval when a boy arrives, revealing that he is the man's son from a previous affair. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar in the cast.

What to expect from Masoom... The New Generation?

While this is undeniably exciting news, we have no idea what to expect. The source material does not have a sequel, you see. We can say with near uncertainty that the new film will be only vaguely connected, if at all. We might see cameo performances by Shah and Azmi. Most likely it will be a fresh new story with similar themes. Kapur has shown a significant ability to explore complex emotional themes with finesse with Masoom and further along in his career. So the project, despite the paucity of information, looks worth waiting for.

Shekhar Kapur's glorious career

After establishing himself as a talented director with a unique storytelling style, Kapur embarked upon an enviable career. In 1987, he directed the iconic film Mr. India, which became a cult classic in Indian cinema. His next notable directorial work came with Bandit Queen in 1994. In 1999, he directed an international project in the form of the historical drama Elizabeth.