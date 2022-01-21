Oscars 2022: Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' & Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' enter Best Film eligibility list

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the 276 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 94th Oscars. Although the number is 90 fewer than last year’s 366, but this year two Indian films are heading for Oscars.

Suriya's blockbuster film 'Jai Bhim' and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest period drama 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' have officially made it to the Oscars 2022 list.

Meanwhile, few days back a scene from 'Jai Bhim' along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination.



The movie is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 1990s. Suriya plays advocate Chandru who leads a protest in the court. He is handling a case, which is dismissed as pointless by big-shot lawyers in the High Court. But, not for Chandru, who is determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system.

Among the 276 feature films in contention for the 94th Academy Awards #Oscars, #JaiBhim is also in this elite elusive list

Mohanlal's period war film is directed by Priyadarshan. Set in the 16th century Calicut, the film is based on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar named Muhammad Ali, the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin. The movie also stars Mohanlal in the title role and features Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique.

'Jai Bhim' and ‘Marakkar’ are streaming on Amazon Prime in India