Nagesh Kukunoor to direct 'Trail of an Assassin' based on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Renowned filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has joined hands with Applause Entertainment for their upcoming web series 'Trail of an Assassin', based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The project will be taking inputs from Anirudhya Mitra's recently released book 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi`s Assassin'.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, recently spoke about the project to the media. He said, "Driven and guided by our values of being ambitious, audacious and disruptive, we believe the adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra's book certainly makes for a compelling story to tell. Most are aware of this incident through the medium of news and will now get a dramatized insider view of the largest manhunt in Indian history."

Nair further added, "We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor to bring this gut-wrenching story to a contemporary audience."

Author Anirudhya Mitra shared, "With Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin, I've tried to provide the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India. The audio-visual format enables the story's numerous facets and layers to be presented in a more nuanced and engrossing manner. With Applause Entertainment's reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial expertise, I'm confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us."

Also read: Meghan Markle attends One Young World Summit with Prince Harry, gives first UK speech in two years

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu by an LTTE suicide bomber. The female assassin had triggered a belt bomb that killed the former Indian Prime Minister along with 16 others.

More details about the project are yet to be revealed! It will be interesting to see who will get cast as Rajiv Gandhi and Indra Gandhi for the series.