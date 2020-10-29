Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, Mrunal Thakur roped for war drama 'Pippa'

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli have been roped in leading roles for Raja Krishna Menon’s directorial ‘Pippa’ that is based on the life and times of Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta. The film ‘Pippa’ is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ that released in 2016 and is about the war hero who fought against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Making the official announcement, Ishaan Khatter shared on his Instagram: "We're coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam ;) @mrunalofficial2016 & @priyanshupainyuli @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms."

In a statement, Ishaan had earlier said, "I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander, Brig Mehta is a true privilege. I’m honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir and I’m looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa."

Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have come together to produce the film.