From Shahid Kapoor, Amit Sadh to Kunal Kemmu: Indian cinema's motorcycle enthusiasts

Bollywood celebrities are renowned not only for their glamorous lives on the silver screen but also for their diverse interests and passions off camera. Among these interests, there's a shared love for motorcycles that transcends their acting careers. These B-town hunks don't just captivate audiences on-screen; they also hit the roads with their roaring bikes, leaving us all in awe of their motorcycling passion.

Let's take a closer look at some of these Indian stars who are true motorcycle enthusiasts:

Amit Sadh:



Amit Sadh has been making waves across the internet with his month-long biking expedition named the "Motorcycles Saved My Life" journey. This thrilling adventure began in Mumbai and is set to culminate in the scenic Leh. Riding his cherished bike, Amit not only exhibits his profound adoration for motorcycles but also shares his appetite for exhilarating experiences. His journey has taken him from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Delhi, and recently, to the breathtaking landscapes of Kaza in Himachal Pradesh, with his next destination being Jispa.

Shahid Kapoor:



Shahid Kapoor is celebrated for his captivating looks and acting prowess. However, he's more than just a Bollywood heartthrob; he's a devoted bike enthusiast. Shahid boasts an impressive collection of high-end motorcycles, including gems like the Yamaha MT 01, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, and Ducati Scrambler 1200. Often seen cruising on classic cruisers that exude timeless charm, Shahid's passion for bikes is evident through his collection. He has even treated his fans to glimpses of his exhilarating rides via Instagram, leaving them in sheer admiration.

Ishaan Khattar:



Ishaan Khattar, recognized for his exceptional acting skills and charismatic personality, is another member of the Kapoor clan who shares a profound love for motorcycles. With a keen interest in two-wheelers, Ishaan is unreserved in investing in his two-wheeled companions, reflecting his genuine passion.

Kunal Kemmu:



Kunal Kemmu, known for his acting talent and charming demeanor is a true motorcycle connoisseur. His collection includes remarkable machines such as the BMW R 1250 GS and MV Agusta, among many other superbikes. Frequently spotted navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai, Kunal's bike collection encompasses a wide range of models. Beyond city rides, he relishes the thrill of off-road biking and has explored scenic terrains on his motorcycle, showcasing his adventurous spirit.

John Abraham:



When the conversation revolves around Bollywood and motorcycles, John Abraham's name is impossible to overlook. His passion for bikes is so profound that he owns a bespoke bike dealership. John possesses an extraordinary array of superbikes, including rare gems like the Ducati Panigale V4, Suzuki Hayabusa, and Aprilia RSV4, to name just a few. John's affinity for two-wheelers is an integral part of his identity.