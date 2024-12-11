New Delhi

It was a special moment for the Kapoor family as they met with the Indian PM Narendra Modi to invite him for the legendary Raj Kapoor’s 100th anniversary. To celebrate his life in movies and his contribution to the Indian film industry, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, present Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. It is a three-day film festival in which 10 of his iconic films will be screened for film enthusiasts who want to relive the magic of Raj Kapoor’s cinema.

Kareena Kapoor, granddaughter of Raj Kapoor attended the special meet up at PM’s residence in New Delhi as they discussed films and much more. Sharing pictures from her special meetup, she wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.”

She added, “As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor."

Sharing pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan interacting with PM Modi, who also signed a message for their two kids, Jeh and Taimur, Kareena wrote, “Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.”

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024. The screenings will take place at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

Kareena Kapoor visited PM Modi along with other Kapoor family members and their spouses. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were part of the entourage that met with PM Modi. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor also made it to the event along with husband Bharat.