From 'Gullak' to 'Yeh Meri Family': Must watch family drama over the weekend

Confused about what to watch over the weekend? How about some fun, light, rib-tickling and relatable family dramas! For the longest time, 'family shows' had a heavy dose of unrealistic scenarios. But now with changing times, you see shows that represent how we have grown up. You can relate to the characters, their stories will leave you happy and emotional.

Let's take a look at some of the family dramas to binge-watch over the weekend with your fam-jam.

Gullak:

Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. This is a nostalgia ride of humorous anecdotes, that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter, literally!

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

Saas Bahu Achaar PVT LTD is an ode to real relationships. It is about Amruta Subhash's journey as a women entrepreneur who fights against all odds to win back her kids. It touches the strings of your heart leaving you asking for more. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt ltd is all about raw and honest emotions presented with a pinch of humour. It will make you laugh and cry at the same time. Saas Bahu Achaar PVT LTD is now streaming on ZEE5

Home Shanti

Home Shanti revolves around a family wanting to build their home in three months. The simplicity and its innocence are what attract us the most. The journey of a middle-class family building their home just make you want to help them through this process.

Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meri Family is a fresh, nostalgic, sweet and emotional web series that will take you back to your pre-teen days. It makes you laugh and go aww throughout the series. It’s so difficult to not relate with these characters and their situations throughout the series.