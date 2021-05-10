Amitabh Bachchan says 'every effort counts' as he urges to help India at VAX Live

Amitabh Bachchan virtually attended the VAX live fundraising concert virtually. As India is facing the worst COVID-19 surge and every passing hour the situation is becoming critical. The country continues facing an oxygen and drug crisis amid the rising number of cases.



Big B also shared a short glimpse of his message in which he urged everyone to help India in the critical situation and explained how the deadly COVID has affected the South Asian country and says 'every effort counts' as he appeals to the world.



Speaking after Prince Harry concluded his talk, he said, ''Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid 19. As a global citizen, I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts''.

He ended his talk with Mahatma Gandhi's quote: ''In a gentle way you can shake the world'. thank you."

Take a look:

T 3900 - Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021

"Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .." he captioned the video.



'Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World concert’ is an initiative started to reunite the world to help the people who are affected or struggling through the tough times during the pandemic and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

The concert witnessed several celebrities and world-renowned singers including Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck and many more.



Amid the second wave, many stars have come forward to help including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra including the senior Bachchan, who donated Rs 2 Crore to Delhi Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre and even arranged oxygen cylinders for the centre.