Alia Bhatt spotted with 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli on set, check photo

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 07, 2020, 02.27 PM(IST)

Alia Bhatt on the sets of 'RRR' Photograph:( Twitter )

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead.

Alia Bhatt has now commenced shoot of her upcoming film ‘RRR’ with director SS Rajamouli as she returned to the sets after a long gap due to the pandemic restrictions. 

Sharing the news with her fans, Alia Bhatt posted a photo with the director. She can be seen listening to the director on the sets of ‘RRR’. 

The makers have also revealed her character name in the film as Sita.

Sharing the pics, Alia Bhatt wrote, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie”. 

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

