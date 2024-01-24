Aarya Antim Vaar trailer: It's Sushmita Sen vs Ila Arun
Aarya Antim Vaar also stars Sikandar Kher and Indraneil Sengupta in addition to Sushmita Sen and Ila Arun.
Sushmita Sen is back as Aarya in the new trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar. The new season of Aarya is here as we have a fiercer Sushmita tackle new challenges. She is seen caught between her arms supply business and three kids. The trailer for Aarya Antim Vaar shows that Sen can go to any extent to save her kids’ lives.
The Aarya season 3 trailer opens with Sushmita pointing a gun to her head, ready to kill herself. It is followed by the turn of events that led her to take that decision. This time, Sen will face an enemy in Ila Arun’s character.
Aarya season 3 is created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani. The ensemble cast also includes Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.
Talking about the show, Sushmita said earlier, “It all started when Aarya's family was shredded into pieces. Despite the messes and the misses, she rose to become the fearless sherni of the business but now it's beyond just playing a part in this game, it is justice. Despite whatever destiny holds for Aarya Sareen as she makes her fearless attack."
"Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune-in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya's on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be.”
Watch the trailer for Aarya season 3 here:
Aarya Antim Vaar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.