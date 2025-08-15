/Kangana Ranaut calls PM Narendra Modi the ‘biggest feminist in the world’

Actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world’s biggest feminist. The actress turned politician has stated that the PM has been working tirelessly for the causes of women without ever showing off. In a recent interview, Kangana termed PM Modi as a ‘silent feminist’.

Kangana recounts PM Modi's work on women's empowerment

Kangana spoke to Hauterrfly and said, “Modi ji se bada feminist mujhe nahi lagta is world mein koi hain! Ek toh wo jaise hi pehle aaye yaha jo samasya hain toilet ki, sabse pehle aake hi unhone wo banwaye… toh logo ne kaha ki kya gusalkhana banwa rahe ho? Unhone sabse pehle woh kaam kiya! Phir dusra kaam unhone gas-chulhe diye, ki woh pehle toh lakdi laye phir khana banaye? Phir unke account khulwaye… Phir unka reservation kiya (He is the biggest feminist in the world. The first thing he did after he came to power was to make toilets, and everyone else wondered what he was doing… then he gave them a gas oven so that the women would not have to cut the wood and then make food. Then he made them open bank accounts, then gave them reservations in politics).”

PM Modi is a ‘silent feminist’

She continued, “Aise anginat kaam… I don't want to make it preachy but mujhe lagta hain unse jyada bada feminist maine toh life main nahi dekha. Uske upar se kabhi ye cheez nahi dikhana ki haan hum bohot bade feminist hain. He is a silent feminist (There are so many things, he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen. Also, he has never shown off that he has done these many things for women).”

Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She was last seen in Emergency, a film that she directed and featured in as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.