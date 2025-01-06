Multiplex chain PVR INOX on Monday said it is set to re-release Hrithik Roshan's debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" to mark its 25th anniversary on January 10, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Advertisment

The musical romantic thriller, directed by Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens on January 14, 2000. It went on to become a runaway hit with its engaging narrative and chart-topping music by the actor's uncle and composer Rajesh Roshan.

"Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Bahl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee in pivotal roles.

Hrithik Roshan, also known for his performances in "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Lakshya", "Jodhaa Akbar", "Dhoom 2", and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", said it is "surreal" to realise that 25 years have passed since his debut.

Advertisment

"This milestone is both humbling and motivating, to be blessed with the opportunity to live my dream of being an actor, every day since the last two and a half decades is truly a blessing.

"'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' was my first film and will always hold a special place in my heart. I thank PVR INOX for celebrating the occasion by bringing back the film to theatres," the Bollywood star said in a statement.

Rakesh Roshan, who also produced "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", said it is a "momentous occasion" for him as a filmmaker and a father that the film is being celebrated even after 25 years.

Advertisment

"Revisiting the film brings back so many memories, and looking back I feel grateful to the cinema going audience for giving all the love to my film as well as Hrithik

"It's hugely rewarding as a filmmaker to hear 'Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai' songs play at events and parties even today. I'm happy to witness the film being celebrated with a re-release coinciding with Hrithik's birthday, it's an incredibly sweet gesture by PVR INOX," the director-producer said.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR INOX, said she is looking forward to the audience's response to the re-release of "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" in theatres.

"Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest talents in Indian cinema and has consistently showcased his versatility through a range of characters. From his iconic dance moves to his unforgettable performances, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. We are thrilled to bring back 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' to the big screen as a part of our re-release strategy," Bijli added.