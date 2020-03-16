Shilpa Shetty posts sweet message for one-month-old daughter, Samisha

After a surprise announcement that she is turning a mother again, Shilpa Shetty has now shared a sweet post for her baby daughter who has turned one month old.

Named Samisha, Shilpa’s newborn was born on February 15 and the couple made the announcement on February 25, 2020.

Shilpa shared Samisha’s one-month-old post on Instagram and captioned it, "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back... 🧿#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter".

The picture features the foursome Shetty-Kundras' as their hands are placed on top of each other.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, Viaan in 2012.