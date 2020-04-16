Rangoli Chandel slams Twitter for suspending account over controversial tweet; read full statement

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has a mind of her own and this time it has led to her personal Twitter account getting suspended.

In response to her Twitter account getting suspended, Rangoli issued a statement: "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

This incident took place in the morning when Rangoli took to Twitter to talk about the Moradabad stone-pelting case. Many found her tweets offensive and targetting a certain section of the society.

Commenting on the Moradabad stone-pelting case, Rangoli had stated that the people behind the incident should be shot along with a certain section of the media.

Following ths, filmmaker Reema Kagti, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and actress Kubbra Sait and many others called out Rangoli for spreading hate on the basis of religion.

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020 ×

The three women tagged Mumbai Police, and Twitter India in their tweets and reported her account.