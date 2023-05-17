Ben Affleck's Air streaming on Prime Video, OTT ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for a special message for fans

Ben Affleck’s latest film Air is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and the OTT came up with an interesting public service announcement for its viewers. Roping in actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Prime Video advised its viewers to watch the latest film on the rich legacy of sneakers. It’s aimed at those who fail to comprehend the fascination around the sneaker culture. The popular actor has come out in support of sneakerheads who are often ridiculed and judged for buying expensive pairs of sports shoes and sometimes even old ones.

Ayushmann in the video can be heard saying that being a sneakerhead goes beyond a mere lifestyle choice, rather it is an emotion that resonates deeply.

The film Air, chronicles the unbelievable game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. Concluding the video, the actor says on behalf of all sneaker lovers, “A shoe is a shoe until greatness steps into it.”

Watch the video here:

Air stars Ben Affleck, who also dons the hat of the director, along with Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, and Matthew Maher in lead roles. Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the movie is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

