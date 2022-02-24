Backstreet Boys to kick off world tour with Las Vegas shows

The iconic boy band Backstreet Boys announced their return to Las Vegas for four shows, kicking off their DNA World Tour. As per People Magazine, the shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 -- which follows their last appearance in Las Vegas -- their 2017-2018 residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Following the announcement, the Backstreet Boys Instagram account also shared the news with a short clip and wrote, "Vegas is in our DNA. What better way to kick off the #DNAWorldTour2022 then FOUR NIGHTS at The Colosseum at @caesarspalace?!"During an Instagram Live with People Magazine on Wednesday, Nick Carter shared his enthusiasm about hitting the Las Vegas stage.

"We are extremely excited to get back to work, to get back to entertaining people again," he said. The boy band, which consists of members Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson were originally set to perform in Las Vegas over the holidays, but eventually had to cancel due to the state of the pandemic -- and subsequently postponed their holiday album.

The DNA World Tour, on the other hand, originally kicked off in 2019 and had to stop halfway through the tour because of the pandemic.