AR Rahman and son get vaccinated for COVID-19

Music maestro AR Rahman got his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The legend took to social media to share the health update.

He shared a photo of himself with son AR Ameen after getting vaccinated in Chennai. He wrote, "Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield.” He even asked fans if others got vaccinated, “Have you?”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s film ‘99 Songs’ released in theatres earlier this year. The musical marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and a co-writer, and it stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles.

AR Rahman is an award-winning music composer with six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema. In the international music world, he has Grammys and Oscars.