Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's video playing badminton in a society goes viral: Watch

In a surprise series of public appearances, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in the city of Bengaluru for a promotional event. They were spotted by curious residents of a society as the duo engaged in a friendly badminton match and stressed on the importance of sports in everyone’s lives.

As curious bystanders looked on, Virat and Anushka took some time out for fans and posed for pictures. The friendly badminton match invited a lot of sweet messages for the couple who aren’t seen much on social media and rarely make public appearances. Fans couldn’t get enough of their affection for one another and the two laughed and enjoyed a game of badminton.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing badminton at an event.



Anushka also posted videos of herself and Virat sneaking into an office space and surprising people at their offices. Posting the video, she wrote, "Virat and I sneaked into a co-working space and here's what happened." At the office, Virat and Anushka encouraged people to engage in some healthy activities during their office schedules.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka danced their hearts out as they did a dance routine. Anushka shared the video and wrote, “Dance pe chance”. Incidentally, these are the lyrics of a popular song featuring Anushka Sharma, from her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan, titled Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In the video shared that has now gone viral, both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen dancing with the latter failing to keep up with his wife. Reports suggest that Virat pulled his leg while dancing and thus exited the frame, leaving Anushka in splits.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress, which is set to release this year. She was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Qala. It released on Netflix last year.

