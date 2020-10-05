Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in new monochrome picture

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 05, 2020, 03.57 PM(IST)

Anushka Sharma Photograph:( Instagram )

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli. 

Anushka Sharma shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram.

Glowing during her pregnancy, Anushka shared a monochrome picture. With her hair flowing in the wind, the Bollywood actress captioned it with black and white hearts. 

The post received more than 5,78,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes, including one from husband Virat Kohli. 

Virat is currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020. He is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

