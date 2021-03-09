Amid divorce news, Kanye West has shifted focus on music and is working on Donda album

Rapper Kanye West is at work as reports suggest that the singer is now focusing on his music. Kanye has been off the music scene lately and in the news for his ensuing reported divorce with Kim Kardashian and his failed presidential campaign.

Reports suggest that Kanye is making progress on his album Donda. Collaborator Cyhi the Prynce told in a recent interview: “I think [West] started working on it late last year. Once November, December, January comes around, he kind of takes a hiatus, a little vacation break, get with the family. We’re back working, that’s why I’m out here, too.”

The album Donda was originally set for release in July 2020. It is, however, yet to surface.

Last month, Kanye West shared a tracklist for the album which included a song that seemed to be about Elon Musk and SpaceX. He then shared the cover art for the album, which looked like bodies near a sun as depicted by a heat-sensing camera.

