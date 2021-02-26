Kanye West spent millions from his own pocket during his Presidential campaign

Kanye West spent more than $12 million from his own pocket during his 2020 presidential campaign, his final Federal Election Commission report reveals.

According to People, the rapper spent $13.2 million in full and raised more than $2 million from 3,047 individual contributions. He ended the race with $1.3 million cash on hand.

As reported by Billboard, a snapshot of West’s contributors’ professions provides some insight into the citizens backing his campaign. More than one-third — 1,191 — self-identified as students, pitching in $60 to $4,220. More than 20% identified as self-employed and nearly 11% as not-employed.

The majority of West’s campaign funds went to “ballot access” services and consulting. After entering the race in July, missing numerous deadlines to appear on state ballots, West qualified for ballot access in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont.

His second-largest single expense of $918,130 went to Los Angeles Apparel for campaign apparel. West earned 66,636 total votes for about 0.04% of voters nationally, according to an NBC News report on Dec 10, earning him a sixth-place finish among all candidates.