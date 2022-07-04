Amber Heard wants to overturn the Johnny Depp defamation verdict, here's why

Seems like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's new legal chapter is going to start soon. After three months-long legal battle, Heard and her attorneys are back in the Fairfax County Circuit Court. Last month, a seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $ 50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her op-ed posted on the Washington post had not only slandered Depp's image but also his career.



Now, Heard's attorney is back to the court with the request to overturn the jury ruling and the $10.35 million money that was awarded to Depp by the jury as damages and also claimed that the verdict is doesn't supported by evidence.

Johnny Depp focused on future after winning trial against Amber Heard: reports



In the 43-page document submitted to the court, the lawyers have asked “to investigate improper juror service,” by questing their year of birth and whether they were properly vetted before putting them on the jury team.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury,” Heard’s lawyers wrote, via Variety.



During the verdict, the court said that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had defamed each other, but in the last, they took Depp's side and according to them he was defamed more, as a result, the actor was awarded $10.35 million, but now the attorney has said that the reward was "inconsistent and irreconcilable"

Amber Heard owes $ 10.35 million to Johnny Depp



“Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms Heard did not believe she was abused,” Heard’s attorneys said in the plaintiff. “Therefore, Mr.

Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside.”



Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew also reacted to Amber's new claim and said, “what we expected, just longer, no more substantive.''