Alia Bhatt looks stunning in black saree at London Screening of Poacher

Actor Alia Bhatt added a touch of glamour to a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London. The event, which took place on Saturday night, saw Alia in high spirits as she shared glimpses from the evening on her Instagram Stories.

Accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia shared a series of photos capturing the essence of the night. In one image, she posed elegantly near a window, captioning it "Today" with a red rose emoji. The post was followed by more snapshots, showcasing different poses and moments from the screening.

One of the highlights was a black and white picture featuring Alia with her sister Shaheen, where she tagged Shaheen as her "best." Soni Razdan also shared a selfie of the trio from the event, radiating joy and excitement.

Alia looked stunning in a black velvet saree with a golden border, paired with a sleeveless black blouse. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings and styled her hair in a bun. Soni Razdan opted for a black dress, while Shaheen chose a pink and red ethnic outfit.

Other notable personalities, including actor Freida Pinto and film director Gurinder Chadha attended the event. Prime Video India shared several pictures from the screening on Instagram with a caption that read, "The echoes of the jungle take over London at this special screening tonight! #PoacherOnPrime, Feb 23."

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for Alia, with one comparing her smile to Madhuri Dixit's and another calling her the "epitome of elegance, distinction, and sophistication." One user even remarked, "God truly took his time while making Alia Bhatt," highlighting her stunning appearance at the event.