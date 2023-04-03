After stunning fans, Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya leave India

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya (of the fame Spider-Man) were in India to attend the premiere of NMACC gala (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) amid fanfare and curiosity for India’s one-stop for everything arts and fashion. The couple, who we have seen and loved in films together, were seen leaving India earlier today from Kalina airport. While Tom Holland was seen in a dark blue t-shirt and denim, Zendaya wore white attire with a yellow shawl.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have a huge fan following in India courtesy of their films and real-life romance. The two along with many other Hollywood celebrities landed in Mumbai city for the inauguration ceremony of NMACC. For the inaugural ceremony, Tom Holland came dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and bowtie. Zendaya opted for a shimmery saree gown by designer Rahul Mishra.

Tom and Zendaya were seen enjoying themselves with Bollywood celebrities who also came in full attendance for the event. Tom and Zendaya mingled with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Post his appearance at the NMACC gala, Tom Holland shared two pictures of himself on Instagram along with a note. He wrote, “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”

Zendaya also took to her Instagram to show off her saree gown. She captioned one of the pictures, “Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share it with my loved ones.” Thank you Rahul Mishra for your stunning creations, it was an honour for us to wear your work yet again.

As for work, Tom Holland will next be seen in the Apple TV anthology series The Crowded Room. Zendaya will meanwhile be seen in Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.

