After Akshay Kumar, 'KGF' star Yash turns down multi-crore deal from a tobacco brand

Akshay Kumar recently faced a major backlash for endorsing a tobacco brand after which the Bollywood actor stepped back from the advertisement and issued a public apology for the same.



Now a week after Kumar's statement, Yash, who has been in the news lately for his blockbuster 'KGF' Chapter 2, has declined a multi-crore offer by a tobacco brand.



Exceed Entertainment, the agency that manages endorsement deals of 'KGF' star has confirmed the news.

As per HT, Arjun Banerjee, head of the agency that manages Yash’s advertisement and endorsements department revealed in a press statement about the multi-crore deal and said they are going to be extremely mindful.



“I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his long time friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘storm is coming' that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 will complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit,'' the statement reads.

“At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals. Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself,” he added.



Akshay stepped down from the ad of a tobacco company Vimal which also features Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

For the endorsement that didn't go down well with the fans, the actor released a lengthy social media post in which he apologised for hurting

the sentiments of people.

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause," Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram.



Assuring his fans, that he would be 'mindful' while making future deals."The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."