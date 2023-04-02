Actor Vijay makes his Instagram debut, amasses over 3 million followers in a couple of hours

South Indian actor Vijay, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, is on Instagram now. The actor made his debut on the photo-sharing app on Sunday.

Vijay has also shared his first photo on the social media platform and wrote, ''Hello Nanbas and Nanbis.''

In the picture, the Varisu actor is looking dapper in a black jacket, which he paired with a white shirt.

Check his first post here:

The bio of the verified account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay.”



Within a few hours of his debut, Vijay has already amassed millions of followers and currently, his account has 3 million followers.



Vijay got a warm welcome from his fans and friends from the industry.