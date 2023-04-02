Actor Vijay makes his Instagram debut, amasses over 3 million followers in a couple of hours
South Indian actor Vijay, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, is on Instagram now. The actor made his debut on the photo-sharing app on Sunday.
Vijay has also shared his first photo on the social media platform and wrote, ''Hello Nanbas and Nanbis.''
In the picture, the Varisu actor is looking dapper in a black jacket, which he paired with a white shirt.
Check his first post here:
The bio of the verified account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay.”
Within a few hours of his debut, Vijay has already amassed millions of followers and currently, his account has 3 million followers.
Vijay got a warm welcome from his fans and friends from the industry.
''Bloody Sweet 🔥🔥 Finally thalpathy is here.'' one user wrote.
While other wrote, ''Welcome thalaiva.
Another user wrote, “Ruler of cinema only Thalapathy Vijay.”
The actor is already on Twitter and Facebook. But recently, he took a break from social media for some time.
On the work front, he was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally's directorial Varisu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film was a blockbuster hit as it earned over ₹300 crores worldwide at the box office. Reports also suggest that he also had a cameo in Atlee's Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Another project he's currently working on is Leo. The film is directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj