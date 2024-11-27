New Delhi

Aadar Jain’s roka ceremony pictures are now all over the internet as he got engaged to his girlfriend Alekha Advani in an intimate ceremony. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship official earlier this year.

Ivory-white themed roka ceremony looked right out of a Pinterest board as the couple gushed in pictures and looked much in love.

Aadar Jain is a cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He is the maternal grandson of late iconic actor Raj Kapoor.

Aadar and Alekha's roka

Sharing stunning pictures from their roka ceremony (engagement) on Instagram, they wrote, “Forever & Always.. (ring and red heart emojis).”

In the pictures, the couple twinned in white traditional attires. The pictures show them hugging, dancing and having a good time with close friends and family who made it to the event.

Another picture shows Aadar going down on one knee and looking ecstatic while proposing to Alekha. They're surrounded by their close friends and family, including his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

The ceremony was also attended by Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, and Navya Naveli, who is also a cousin of Aadar. Navya's father Nikhil Nanda is the son of Ritu Nanda, the late sister of Randhir, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, and their sister Reema Jain. Aadar is the son of Reema.

Coming from the extended Kapoor family that has ruled the Hindi cinema for long, Aadar too joined Bollywood and has acted in a few films. He made his acting debut in Habib Faisal's 2017 musical Qaidi Band. He was last seen in Hello Charlie in 2021.

Aadar, Alekha and Tara

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with a proposal by the sea. He previously dated fellow actor Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 but ended things earlier this year.