Bigg Boss 16 Update: Voting list result, eviction & new captain details, know when is GRAND FINALE?

This week, up to seven contestants were nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer were among the seven contestants.

No one was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, however. This was the second week in a row that no one was evicted from Bigg Boss 16's house. Bigg Boss 16 host and actor Salman Khan made the announcement. Gautam Singh Vig was the last contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16's house.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination and Eviction

Bigg Boss 16 has evicted a total of four contestants- Sreejita De, Manya Singh (former Miss India runner-up), Gori Nagori, and Gautam Vig.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Name List

MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Gauam Vig and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 Voting Results

Fans of Bigg Boss 16 can vote to save their favourite contestants from elimination by visiting MyJio, Voot, or Voot.com. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 16 is also available on the Voot OTT platform. Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, which airs on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM.

Big Boss 16 Wild Card Entries

Eliminations and wild card entries have always been exciting aspects of Bigg Boss. However, nearly 9 weeks have passed and no official wild card entry has been announced. It should also be noted that the show has only had four eliminations so far. This has left viewers perplexed, as they wonder what the makers are up to.

Big Boss 16 New Captain

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been given the role of captain (Raja) of the Bigg Boss 16 house. It will be interesting to watch how things will go under his captaincy.

Big Boss 16 Grand Finale Date