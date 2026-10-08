/‘Indian Army and Air Force were literally guiding us’: Father of Akash Missile Dr Prahlada Rao reveals how India built its air defence shield

India's Akash surface-to-air missile system was developed with an unusual level of direct military involvement, with Indian Army and Air Force personnel working inside DRDO laboratories to shape the weapon's operational capabilities, shared veteran missile scientist Dr Prahlada Rao.

Speaking exclusively on WION Defence Pulse, the Padma Shri awardee, widely regarded as the father of the Akash missile, recalled how the Indian armed forces became closely involved in its development more than four decades ago.

How the Indian Army and Air Force helped build Akash

“When we started the Akash missile system, one thing very new happened,” Dr. Rao recalled. He revealed that the Indian Army and Air Force proposed stationing small teams inside DRDO laboratories to interact directly with scientists during subsystem testing and flight evaluations of the Akash missile.

The arrangement initially made researchers uncomfortable. Missile development involved years of experimentation, including failures and successes, and the scientists were not accustomed to having operational users observe the process so closely. But the military insisted on being involved to ensure the finished system met its requirements.

“We made the Akash missile system like almost custom made to the Indian Army, Indian Air Force because they were literally guiding us,” Rao explained. That involvement shaped critical operational parameters, including reaction time, mobility, ergonomics, single-shot kill probability and performance under monsoon conditions. Rao believes this close cooperation helped build military confidence in Akash and contributed to its performance during Operation Sindoor.

From India's air defence to international exports

The Akash family has since evolved from an indigenous development programme into an operational air-defence system with overseas customers. Armenia became its first export customer, while India has also announced exports to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Rao identified the system's combination of cost-effectiveness, operational performance and established logistics as major attractions for foreign militaries.

He also indicated that additional countries in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and West Asia were showing interest. For prospective customers, he explained, the decision involves more than missile performance. Long-term maintenance, supply-chain reliability and defence relationships are equally important.

Akash-NG brings autonomous interception

Dr. Rao also explained how the Akash missile family has evolved through successive upgrades. According to him, Akash-NG incorporates a smaller, more advanced seeker, reduced weight and greater range. One of its significant improvements is autonomous flight after launch, allowing the missile to seek and engage a target without continuous ground guidance.

This becomes important in mountainous terrain, where missiles may need to negotiate complex geography to intercept low-flying threats. Dr. Rao also highlighted a feature designed to increase missile speed immediately before interception, reducing the target's opportunity to evade.

The next frontier is intelligent air defence

Looking ahead, Dr. Rao predicted that aerial threats would demand faster and more intelligent interception systems. He emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence, advanced command-and-control networks and integrated surveillance.

Directed-energy weapons, including lasers and high-power microwaves, could eventually complement conventional missile-based air defence, although he stressed that such systems require exceptionally precise targeting.