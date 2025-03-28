NZ vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After pocketing the T20I series 4-1, New Zealand will look to assert their dominance on Pakistan as the two now square off in the ODI series. Led by stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell, the BlackCaps will look to make a positive start in the ODI series while Pakistan search for revenge after a poor T20I series. Ahead of the opening ODI contest between New Zealand and Pakistan, here are all the details.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI on TV?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India along with the FanCode app.

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST) on Saturday (Mar 29) with the toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 AM IST).

Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Adithya Ashok

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan