New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 113 runs (DLS method) to win the second and penultimate rain-marred ODI at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday (Jan 8). Riding on Rachin Ravindra's 79 and Mark Chapman's 62, the Kiwis posted 255-9 in a 37-overs a side contest before their seamers rose to the occasion to dismiss the Lankans for a paltry 142 in 30.2 overs. While Maheesh Theekshana's hat-trick restricted the Kiwis to a moderate total, the visitors' batting line-up fell flat.

Talking about the contest, rain forced a delayed start to the game and reduced it to a 37-over contest. Winning the toss, Charith Asalanka-led side opted to bowl first. While Will Young fell for 16, Rachin and Chapman's 112-run second-wicket stand took NZ forward. The hosts were on-course to get more than 255 but the spin duo of Theeskana (4 for 44) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2 for 39) brought their side back with regular strikes in the backend of the innings.

Chasing 256, Sri Lanka were never in the chase. They were soon reduced to 22-4 and lost half their side for 79. Kamindu Mendis (64) was the lone warrior as William ORourke (3 for 32), Jacob Duffy (2 for 30) and Matt Henry (1 for 19) rocked the Lankan line-up.

'Seamers did their thing on a wicket that offered a little bit'

At the post-match presentation, newly-appointed white-ball captain Santner said, "We opened up really well, lost wickets in the middle but seamers did their thing on a wicket that offered a little bit. Knew we had to bowl well at the start, credit to Theekshana and he bowled wide and made us hit to the bigger side and they stuck to their line and lengths for a long time and made it challenging for us. Usually it swings here under lights, but the bounce our bowlers got has proven to be challenging. Good game-time for the guys."

The third and final ODI, which is also the tour finale, will be held on Saturday (Jan 11) in Auckland.