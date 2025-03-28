GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as the two meet at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (Mar 29). After beginning the IPL 2025 on a losing note, both teams will be eager to make their mark ahead of the clash. Ahead of the clash between GT and MI, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the GT vs MI IPL match:

When is the GT vs MI IPL match? Date

The GT vs MI IPL match will be played on Saturday (Mar 29).

Where is the GT vs MI IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the GT vs MI IPL match start?

The GT vs MI IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the GT vs MI IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the GT vs MI IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the GT vs MI IPL match online?

The GT vs MI IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur